Thai Central Chemical purchased alternative COVID-19 Vaccines “Sinopharm” from Chulabhorn Royal Academy for employees

Mr. Takahiro Yamashita – CEO & President (2nd Left), Mr. Munetake Kawakita (1st Right) and Mrs. Montha Kasadesinchai (2nd Right) - Executive Officer & Senior Vice President together with Ms. Atchara Siriwarasai (1st Left) - General Manager of Human Resource Division of Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited (TCCC), the large producer and distributor of chemical fertilizer in Thailand under OX-Brand, purchased alternative COVID-19 Vaccines “Sinopharm” from Chulabhorn Royal Academy and encouraged employees to get vaccinated in order to build herd immunity, including build customer confidence in COVID-19 situation. TCCC places importance on employees with regard to takes into account the welfare and occupational safety which considered the valuable resources and key factors in the Company's success.