Company hit by massive ransomware attack obtains key to unlock customer files

Kaseya, an information technology company, said it got the universal decryptor key from a "trusted third party" and has validated that it works. Spokeswoman Dana Liedholm said Kaseya received the key Wednesday and has been working with customers to roll it out.

Liedholm declined to say whether Kaseya paid a ransom to obtain the key.

The hacking group behind the attack, called REvil, originally demanded $70 million to provide a universal decryptor key. But then the group disappeared online, leaving companies that may have wanted to pay a ransom high and dry.

Kaseya provides a software that allows companies to manage their computer systems, and it supplies that to managed service providers that in turn service tens of thousands of companies. The affected software spread to between 800 and 1,500 companies, Kaseya estimated. Those companies were then unable to access their files. Instead, they were prompted to pay a ransom to get a decryptor key that would return control to them. The ransom demands ranged from $45,000 for smaller companies up to $5 million for larger ones.

The attack hit a small town in Maryland, where staffers were unable to use their computers or send out utility bills, and a large grocery store chain in Sweden, which had to temporarily close its hundreds of locations.