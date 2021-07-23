Friday, July 23, 2021

business

Worsening Covid situation in Thailand expected to maintain pressure on baht

The baht opened at 32.88 to the US dollar on Friday, weakening from Thursday’s closing rate of 32.86.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.80 and 32.95 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon said the baht was unlikely to strengthen anytime soon due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. The situation is not grim, but foreign investors have already offloaded their assets, such as stocks in Thailand, leading to a weakening of the baht.

In the short term, the performance of registered companies will tend to surpass observers' expectations, if the market feels relaxed about the Covid-19 situation around the world. This scenario would also weaken the dollar, since investors need not hold the currency in order to cushion against fluctuations in the market, Poon said. And if the dollar weakens, the baht could escape falling to 33 to the US currency, he added.

Published : July 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

BTS Group won “Transport Deal of the Year (Thailand)” at The Asset Triple A Infrastructure Awards 2021

Published : July 23, 2021

Phuket Authorities show support for Thailand International Boat Show

Published : July 23, 2021

Q2 profit expectations fuel CK Power share surge

Published : July 23, 2021

CKPower rushes aid to flood-stricken communities hit by Koguma around its power plant in the Lao PDR.

Published : July 23, 2021

Latest News

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong: If I hurt him, Im going to finish him

Published : July 23, 2021

Philippines extends travel ban to Malaysia, Thailand, imposes curbs amid Delta-fuelled surge

Published : July 23, 2021

Thai Air Force steps up in Covid battle by flying rapid test kits to South

Published : July 23, 2021

Ratchanok shuttles into Tokyo for one last shot at Olympic gold

Published : July 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.