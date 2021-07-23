GPSC’s energy storage unit factory starts operations, solidifying the group’s position as a leader in total energy management solutions and ASEAN’s first SemiSolid battery producer.

Mr. Worawat Pitayasiri, President and Chief Executive Officer of GPSC said that the company is prepared to support government policy to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emission, promote the electric vehicle industry, and reduce the renewable energy gap with the SemiSolid battery production technology developed by 24M Technologies Incorporation or 24M, a US-registered company. GPSC has been granted license to manufacture and sale of the technology, starting with the production of LFP ( Lithium- Ion Phosphate) G- Cells, which are not only highly safe and durable but also easily recyclable, environmentally friendly which are suitable for a wide range of applications. The plant now has an initial capacity of 30 MWh per year, and is able to expand the production capacity up to 100 MWh per year. Expansion plan to a 1- GWh ( gigawatt- hour) facility is under study and in the process of further investment planning.

"The project will ensure energy efficiency readiness for the future S-Curve business especially the electric vehicle industry, as well as for the rise in the generation and use of renewable energy and the development of smart cities, etc., which will increase Thailand's competitive advantage and enhance the livelihood of Thai people as per government policy. We are also considering building a gigawatt- scale battery plant, which will pave the way for the company to become a leading service provider of a battery & energy storage system and the nation's leading energy management solution provider," said Mr. Worawat.