Friday, July 23, 2021

SET still under shadow of worsening Covid situation

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 2.86 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 1,549.50 on Friday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,552.36 on Thursday, up 11.48 points or 0.74 per cent. Transactions totalled THB69.68 billion with an index high of 1,554.65 and a low of 1,546.26.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Friday would fluctuate between 1,540 and 1,560 points despite the rise in oil price in response to the fall in US oil storage.

It forecast that uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak, both domestic and overseas, would pressure the index.

"Hence, we advise investors to pay attention to stocks which gain positive sentiment, such as shares of exporters and shares whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which will benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, ICHI, GPSC, BEC, GUNKUL, JWD, WICE, SONIC and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

Published : July 23, 2021

By : The Nation

