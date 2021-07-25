Stock bulls look toward $17 trillion burning a hole in pockets

Among all the economic stories of the pandemic, the one about money piling up in people's accounts has been the most significant in the stock market, where the S&P 500 just notched its seventh gain in nine weeks. Money market accounts, viewed in some circles as a "dry powder" reserve for equity deployment, sit at just under $4.5 trillion. A more obscure balance, the Federal Reserve's count of money on deposit with commercial banks, has risen 33% from 2019 to $17 trillion.

While none of the money is completely unencumbered and professionals tend to hate the concept of "cash on the sidelines," something is arming the day-trader cadres who seem bent on letting no market selloff last more than 24 hours. Take Monday, for example, when fears the delta variant would upend progress sent the S&P 500 down as much as 2.2%. Dip buyers ran to the rescue then and the rest of the week, sending the S&P 500 higher by almost 2% through Friday, despite virus cases still spiking.

"We have investors who are eager to deploy cash," said Sara Rajo-Miller, investment advisor at Miracle Mile Advisors. "People sometimes forget how much power retail investors can have over the market, and we've seen that play out clearly. That momentum can really push stocks higher."

How powerful is the retail cannon? On Monday alone, they bought a record $2.2 billion worth of equities, with the biggest exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500, ticker SPY, alone notching an all-time high of $482 million in retail purchases, according to Vanda Research. An analysis from DataTrek Research showed that Google searches in the U.S. that day for the phrase "dow jones" -- the term most associated with stock market investing, according to the firm -- spiked when stocks declined quickly, peaking at 1 p.m. in New York.

"It's almost like investors are seasoned to say, stocks are down, it's got to be a buying opportunity," said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group. "Part of that is because there's no other game in town right now. You look at bond yields so low, cryptocurrencies struggling, other parts of the market are not that great."