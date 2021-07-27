Coffee surges to 7-year highs with more cold headed for Brazil

Prices for the high-end beans favored by Starbucks Corp. and other cafe chains have surged more than 30% in a week, and will eventually top $3 a pound, according to Judy Ganes, a consultant with decades of experience in the industry. The last time prices topped $3 was in 2011.

Those sky-high prices are because coffee trees in Brazil were weakened by a drought and then pummeled by two frosts in less than a month. Freezing temperatures last week especially hurt young trees, which will need to be trimmed or replanted. That could affect output for years to come, including slashing next year's harvest by as much as 5.2 million bags, according to an Ecom Research report seen by Bloomberg. A bag weighs 60 kilograms, or 132 pounds.

Other major growers are going to reap less coffee than expected, too, like Indonesia, which is also seeing a light crop.

"Where is the coffee going to come from" if not from Brazil, which accounts for 40% of world output, Ganes said.

Futures rallied as much as 14% to $2.152 a pound, the highest since October 2014.