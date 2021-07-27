Tuesday, July 27, 2021

business

Gold price falls as all eyes on US Fed meeting

The price of gold in Thailand dropped by THB200 per baht weight on Tuesday morning.

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,000, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

At close on Monday, tye buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

Spot gold on Tuesday was US$1,797 (THB59,081) per ounce after Comex gold on Monday dropped by $2.6 to $1,799.2 per ounce as investors are holding back to follow the Federal Open Market Committee session on July 27-28.

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$110 to $16,670 (THB70,471) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

