Gold price falls as all eyes on US Fed meeting

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,000, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

At close on Monday, tye buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.