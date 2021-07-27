Gold price falls as all eyes on US Fed meeting

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,000, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.
At close on Monday, tye buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.
Spot gold on Tuesday was US$1,797 (THB59,081) per ounce after Comex gold on Monday dropped by $2.6 to $1,799.2 per ounce as investors are holding back to follow the Federal Open Market Committee session on July 27-28.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$110 to $16,670 (THB70,471) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 27, 2021
By : The Nation
