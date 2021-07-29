Powell says waves of covid cases have had fewer economic repercussions as uncertainty rises around delta variant

"With delta, we're just going to have to watch," Powell said at a news conference Wednesday. "With a reasonably high percentage of the country vaccinated, and the vaccine apparently being effective - we're not experts on this but - it seems like a good, going-in estimate would be that the effects will probably be less. There probably won't be significant lockdowns."

Powell said it was "plausible" that the delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among unvaccinated people, could discourage people from dining out or traveling, or delay school reopenings. But Powell said that vaccinations, and society's ability to adjust to life in a pandemic, may offer a cushion from harsh economic strain.

Powell said that the surge in covid cases last winter did have major effects on the labor market, especially in industries that depend on person-to-person contact.

But he added that businesses and consumers have found ways to continue on, saying "we've kind of learned to live with it." He gave the example of businesses that can sell houses virtually, or restaurants that can fill no-contact takeout orders.

Powell's comments come at a highly uncertain time for the economy. Public health officials, economic policymakers and others are grappling with the rapidly-spreading delta variant and the need to get more people vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention walked back recent recommendations for vaccinated Americans, saying they should wear masks indoors if they live in covid hotspots, or if they live with anyone immunocompromised, or with children who are not old enough for the vaccines. President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that all federal employees will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face repeated testing mandates.

Many parts of the economy appear to be headed in the right direction, and it is not yet clear if this recent wave of cases will thwart broader expectations for growth in 2021. Economists and policymakers hoped that more widespread vaccinations would help consumers unleash their pent-up savings, step back into their old routines and, in turn, bring back jobs in hard-hit industries.