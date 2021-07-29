SET barely moves despite good day for Asian stocks

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fall to between 1,520 and 1,530 points after the US Federal Reserve kept its interest rate at 0.25 per cent and maintained its quantitative easing programme.

Krungsri added that the SET would be under pressure from rising domestic Covid-19 cases and the outflow of foreign funds.

“However, the index would rebound from mass buy-ups of stocks with positive sentiment, such as shares related to exports and businesses whose second-quarter turnover is expected to improve,” it said.