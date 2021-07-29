SET barely moves despite good day for Asian stocks

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fall to between 1,520 and 1,530 points after the US Federal Reserve kept its interest rate at 0.25 per cent and maintained its quantitative easing programme.
Krungsri added that the SET would be under pressure from rising domestic Covid-19 cases and the outflow of foreign funds.
“However, the index would rebound from mass buy-ups of stocks with positive sentiment, such as shares related to exports and businesses whose second-quarter turnover is expected to improve,” it said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were DTAC, KBANK, ADVANC, PTT, SCGP, AOT, GUNKUL, CPF, AS and KCE.
Other Asian indices were on the rise:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,782.42, up 200.76 points or 0.73 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,411.72, up 50.13 points or 1.49 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,515.32, up 428.90 points or 3.04 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,315.32, up 841.44 points or 3.30 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,242.65, up 5.79 points or 0.18 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,402.81, up 267.59 points or 1.56 per cent.
Published : July 29, 2021
By : The Nation
