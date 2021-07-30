U.S. GDP trails forecast even as consumer spending surges

Gross domestic product expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate following a revised 6.3% pace in the first quarter, the Commerce Department's preliminary estimate showed Thursday.

The report underscores the robust bounce back in household demand as well as the challenges companies are facing keeping pace with that demand. Firms' inability to keep merchandise stocked and bottlenecks in production have capped the speed at which the U.S. pandemic recovery can grow.

"The downside surprise in the GDP numbers is mostly in the inventory component," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note. "We are not disappointed by the headline GDP growth miss."

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an 8.4% increase in GDP. Shepherdson said he expects a big rebound in inventories and is penciling in third-quarter growth of 8% or more.

The S&P 500 climbed after the report, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose and the dollar weakened on expectations that the figures will encourage the Federal Reserve to maintain its support for the economy.

Personal consumption exceeded forecasts as Americans had both the wherewithal and the opportunity to ramp up spending on services such as dining out. Vaccinations, government aid and a broader reopening of the economy helped drive an annualized 11.8% gain, the second-largest advance since 1952.

At the same time, inventories took a 1.1 percentage points bite out of second-quarter GDP, while residential investment reduced growth by about 0.5 percentage point.

"The second-quarter GDP report is stronger than it looks, with measures excluding trade and inventory drag far outpacing the 6.5% headline gain," Bloomberg economists Andrew Husby, Eliza Winger and Niraj Shahwrote in a note. "More ambitious marks like pre-pandemic trend, or closing the gap to some estimates of potential, is in reach within a few quarters."