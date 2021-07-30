The world needs coffee but dont look to Vietnam for help

Sending a container from Vietnam to Europe costs as much as $10,000, six to seven times more than a year ago, according to Anh, who sees his company's overseas shipments this year shrinking at least 20% from 50,000 tons in 2020.

The country's exporters haven't been able to gain much from the jump in the market because stockpiles in their Ho Chi Minh City-area warehouses have been priced already, according to a survey of traders. "We have sufficient beans to fulfill our commitments through the end of the season," said Le Tien Hung, chairman of the second-biggest shipper Simexco Daklak.

Shippers are worried that the logistics pain may persist through the end of this year when the new harvest rolls in and exports normally rise. An explosive new surge in coronavirus cases is another concern.

The tally in five provinces of the Central Highlands, a key coffee-growing region, jumped to almost 300 as of Wednesday morning from only a few before last week, according to the health ministry. The capital city of Buon Ma Thuot and a district have been under a stay-home order since Saturday.

Stay-home orders may be extended to other coffee areas in Dak Lak, which grows about a third of the country's coffee, said Trinh Duc Minh, chairman of Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association. Minh is worried infections may increase as thousands of workers from southern Vietnam, the virus epicenter, flock home to the Central Highlands to shelter from the delta variant.

Harvesting may slow if the virus stays around until the harvest peaks in November, said Simexco's Hung, who sees a smaller crop because of lower rainfall and a lack of investment. While most traders said it's too early for a prediction, five of the 11 surveyed expect a good crop, with two seeing a rise of 6-10% from the previous year's 1.7 million tons. Exports through July this year are running 9% below a year earlier, according to the statistics office.