Singapore expat angst forces simmering political debate

Opposition politicians are stepping up scrutiny of jobs taken up by expats, as this perennial debate about Singapore's reliance on foreign labor sharpens. Some 70% of residents called for strict limits on the number of foreigners coming into the country, according to a survey by the Institute of Policy Studies released earlier this year, even as ministers have recently tried to drive home the importance of attracting talent. More debate in parliament is expected in the coming months.

"We have about four to five local universities that produce so many graduates every year. Things aren't like 60 years ago," said Kian Peng, a freelance photographer. "Is the government sure that we still need so many foreign PMEs?" he said, using a common abbreviation for white-collar workers including professionals, managers and executives.

For many foreign companies, Singapore's low taxes and modern infrastructure make it one of the most attractive places in Asia to do business - particularly as Hong Kong gets caught in the crossfire of U.S.-China tensions. But Singapore's growing angst about foreign workers, an issue that's particularly heated in the local press and social media, is putting the government under pressure to explain its approach and could complicate hiring decisions, right as the country is trying to stoke post-pandemic growth.

In response to the backlash, two top ministers issued statements in parliament last month, defending the government's balancing act of promoting local jobs while ensuring international talent can help the economy thrive.

"We must not inadvertently shake the bedrock that has enabled Singapore to succeed," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, a former trade negotiator, told lawmakers. "We cannot survive, we cannot earn a living, without being connected to the world, without being welcoming to the world."

Singapore's central bank chief has also weighed in on this debate. In a series of lectures that ended last week, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said Wednesday that even though net jobs for locals rose and there were plenty of vacancies during the first quarter, there are still many others who are unemployed. While that feeds into concerns over jobs, he also noted that the economy has benefited from the contributions of foreign talent.

"We are a labor short economy facing acute skills shortages that we have had to rely on well-qualified foreigners to fill," said Menon, who was speaking in a personal capacity. "Let us also acknowledge that many foreigners who come here to work are highly qualified, passionate about their work, and decent people. They work hard, keep late nights, deliver good products and services, and contribute to our society."

Still, the environment has undeniably shifted.

Banks, fund managers and consulting firms are among companies that have come under heightened scrutiny as the government cracks down on suspected pre-selection of foreigners for jobs or not giving Singaporeans a fair chance.

The framework for granting employment passes has been tightened, with the minimum qualifying salary threshold for executive and mid-level roles rising in the past year.

Unlike before, foreigners living as dependents now need a company sponsored visa to work - a contrast to employment rules in Hong Kong where dependents of permanent residents and foreign professionals face no prohibitions. And while the government introduced a two-year visa to attract global technology professionals last year, the program is not open to mid-career talent that could compete against locals for jobs.

The shift is also being felt in blue-collar industries. The government said during the budget in February it will reduce the proportion of foreign workers in the manufacturing sector to 15% by 2023 from the current 20%. Two years ago, it announced it would reduce foreign-worker quotas for the service industry to 35% by 2021 from 40% in 2019.

"To an extent, the economic effects of the pandemic have muted the effects of these restrictions," said Devadas Krishnadas, CEO of Future-Moves Group, a boutique consultancy focused on public policy and corporate strategy. "However, should these restrictions remain in place during the economic recovery, it will be a cause of frustration in the sourcing of the best available talent from a global hinterland."