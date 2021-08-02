Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Thailand set to resume rice export to Iraq after seven years

Thai exporters are currently preparing to export 44,000 tonnes of 100 per cent white rice to Iraq for the first time in seven years after Baghdad had suspended the import of Thai rice.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on his Facebook post on Sunday that he expected the export in the middle of August this year, after which Thai exporters could gradually export more rice to Iraq.

"The government is ready to promote Thai exporters to open more rice markets in addition to the three main markets -- premium, general and niche -- which will be a positive sentiment for Thai rice farmers as well," he said.

He added that the government is also ready to promote Thai exporters to trade agricultural products in Asia, the Middle East and other regions.

"Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Commerce Ministry to promote rice and other Thai agricultural products to increase their share in the global market and compensate for the slowdown in domestic consumption due to Covid-19 and the economic slowdown," he added.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : The Nation

