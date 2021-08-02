Boonrawd Brewerys innovative Stackable Design for Singha Drinking Water won the Thaistar Packaging Awards 2021

"The thinking behind the design is a result of a 3-year collaboration between different departments, the packaging R&D team, the engineering team, along with Wangnoi Beverage company and countless teams. The project is inspired by Mr. Rojrit Debhakam, First Senior Executive Vice President, whose policy encourages our packaging design to be future-proof, environmentally friendly, and use less material for transportation. The stackable design has eliminated the paper cardboard or box that was previously needed between each product, saving more than 150 tons of paper per year and providing innovation for Thai consumers and more suitable to their lifestyle. The new LEGO-like design comes with special technology to make the packaging more durable and can be stacked up to 3 levels, reducing the space needed for storage," said the packaging research and development team who designed the packaging.

All materials used can be entirely recycled, whether it's the PET bottle, the handle, and the label, which resonates with the brand's environmentally friendly mission. The products were manufactured with a closed system for maximum safety and hygiene. Singha's proprietary Smart Micro Filter technology will filter out and kill microorganisms and bacterias in the water and keep all the minerals vital to the body.

The 44th Thaistar Packaging Awards 2021 is held by the Ministry of Industry and the Department of Industry with the theme "Sustainability for Next Normal," which encourages designers to showcase their packaging designs, support the exportation of Thai products, and find Thailand's packaging design representative to compete on the international and world stage. The criteria of the packaging design contest are as follows: 1. Innovation - creativity in design 2. Use case - the benefit of the design and convenience 3. Graphics - beautiful and memorable design 4. Suitability - efficiency and can be commercialized 5. Environmental friendly design and 6. Overall impression.