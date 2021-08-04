Linden Cogeneration Announces Hydrogen Fuel Blending Arrangement Reducing CO2 Emissions by 10%

Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, EGCO Group’s President, said, “Specialists in the power and fuels industry like our partners at Linden Topco from JERA Americas are working on advancements to make hydrogen a viable fuel option for power and transport. EGCO Group has also invested in the Gangdong fuel cell power plant in South Korea which uses hydrogen as its primary feedstock for power and heat generation. Through investments such as Linden Cogen and Gangdong, EGCO Group aims to accumulate technological know-how and experience that it can apply more broadly to its domestic and international projects in the future as the technology matures.”

“EGCO Group is in the forefront of Thailand’s plans to promote the use of hydrogen as a clean fuel for power generation. We are committed to promoting the adoption of cleaner fuels and the pursuit of excellence in new cutting-edge power generation technologies”, concluded Mr. Thepparat.

About Linden Cogen Facility

The Linden Cogen Facility consists of Linden Unit 1-5 (800MW) selling energy, capacity and ancillary services into the New York System Operator (NYISO-Zone J) and Linden Unit 6 (172MW) selling energy and capacity to PJM PS North power market in New Jersey. These are two of the most congested and capacity constrained power markets in the United States. The Facility also enjoys long-term process steam and electricity sales contracts with large investment grade industrial off-takers in the co-located Bayway refinery anchored by Phillips 66. The Facility gets the advantage of fuel supply resulting from its physical location in the city of Linden, New Jersey, and access to abundant sources of natural gas via multiple pipelines. Linden Cogen is owned by JERA Americas (50%), EGCO Group (28%), DBJ (12%), GS-Platform Partners (10%).