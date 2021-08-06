JAMPA: Woodfire Zero-Waste Cuisine by Award-Winning Montara Hospitality Group

The name JAMPA comes from the Magniolia Champaka, an indigenous, fragrant flower found around Phuket, but is also coming from the name of the small village where the group farm is located, Pru Jampa. The first half of the village name was given to Montara’s award-winning restaurant, PRU, and it came naturally to use the second half for this new concept.

JAMPA’s culinary team aspire to position the restaurant at the forefront of culinary innovation in Phuket by only using live fire to transform local ingredients into amazing culinary creations with an emphasis on healthy, balanced food that is good for the soul.

The JAMPA team will be helmed by Chef Rick Dingen, formerly of Madison in Bangkok, as well as having worked with Michelin starred restaurant in Thailand and in his native Netherlands, including 3 MICHELIN Stars Inter Scaldes and renown farm to table Restaurant De Kas, is dedicated to showcase the ingredients harvested on the day using open fire cooking to showcase the natural benefits of each ingredient.

“For us, it was important to showcase the locally sourced, seasonal ingredients in the best way possible” says Chef Rick. “Cooking is a craft, and service and setting the scene are amongst the most beautiful arts that exist. We want guests to connect with the Chefs emotion, to share with them why we have selected these ingredients, why we cook them the way we do and our guest are welcome to come and learn from us. We often do outdoor open fire cooking at our weekly pop up, Hideaway by JAMPA, where we experience new ingredients and we get creative ideas. We try things, we laugh, and it is something that our guests can experience as well”.