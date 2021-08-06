Friday, August 06, 2021

business

SET down as daily cases surge above 20,000 in Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,521.72 on Friday, down 5.94 points or 0.39 per cent. Transactions totalled THB82.72 billion with an index high of 1,537.27 and a low of 1,514.67.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Friday would fall to between 1,515 and 1,520 points despite positive sentiment from the decline in US weekly jobless claims.

It predicted the index would be pressured by surging domestic Covid-19 cases, which have impacted the economy, weakened the baht and led to outflow of foreign funds. Friday saw Thailand log more than 20,000 new cases for a third successive day.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were DELTA, GULF, 7UP, PTT, IVL, PSL, SNNP, GPSC, CPF and CPALL.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,820.04, up 91.92 points or 0.33 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,458.23, down 8.32 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,827.41, down 44.82 points or 0.30 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,179.40, down 25.29 points or 0.097 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,270.36, down 5.77 points or 0.18 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,526.28, down 76.84 points or 0.44 per cent.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : The Nation

