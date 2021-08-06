Strengthening Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Marriott International Asia Pacific

Photo shows Regan Taikitsadaporn, Chief Human Resources Officer (Center) represented Marriott International Asia Pacific to sign the Racial Diversity and Inclusion Charter for Employers with the Equal Opportunities Commission Hong Kong.

Milestones: Marriott’s Efforts to Support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion across Asia Pacific

For more than 90 years, Marriott International has been committed to providing a world of opportunities to everyone and Putting People First. Here are a few examples of recent milestones marking Marriott’s commitment to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace in the region:

• Building a gender-inclusive environment

o In 2021, Marriott announced to accelerate efforts to achieve global gender parity for all executive positions by 2023 – two years earlier than when it first established this goal a few years ago.

o In 2017, Marriott partnered with the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh to support young women in APAC through mentorship, internship and scholarship. Through the partnership, 50 women leaders in APAC served as mentors for professional and career development, while AUW students came to the Marriott continent office in Hong Kong for short-term internships. In 2019, Marriott successfully placed students in its hotels in India and Dhaka as interns.

o Marriott has also set up the Women Ambassador Network to help develop female associates through mentorship, networking, training programs and speaking opportunities; and introduced flexible working policies and industry leading benefits to support working mothers.

• Supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion

o In 2021, Marriott Bonvoy announced its first ever sponsoring partnership for the Gay Games 11 in Hong Kong in 2022.

o In 2020, Marriott was awarded the Bronze Standard in the LGBT+ Inclusion Index by Community Business, the first benchmark on LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion practices and initiatives in Asia. The company first partnered with Community Business to participate and promote the LGBT+ Inclusion Index in 2018.

o In 2020 and 2019, W Hotels partnered with the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras to celebrate equality and inspire travelers to love out loud. For the first time in Asia Pacific, W Hotels showcased its first-ever float in the 2020 Parade.

o Since 2019, Marriott started offering same-sex domestic partner benefits to associates at its continent office in Hong Kong.

• Empowering people with disabilities

o In 2021, Marriott attended a job fair in Shanghai to support the recruitment of graduates with disabilities. The company currently hires more than 1,000 people with disabilities in mainland China.