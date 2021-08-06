Tips for SMEs to boost online food sales

Food delivery is a fast-growing business during Covid-19, when customers are often reluctant to leave their homes or offices. More customers naturally generate a higher number and variety of sellers.

With the online food delivery business becoming increasingly competitive, Asst Prof Kritinee Pongtanalert, Department of Marketing, Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University, shares some marketing techniques to increase sales for small food business owners who may not be familiar with online platforms.

“If you want to start an online restaurant, the most important thing is to determine what food you wish to sell and to whom. Every restaurant has a menu, but you have to know what you will sell and to which customers. Who will be happy to receive your products and services?”

Create a clear selling point

For all types of restaurants, big or small, promoting their strengths or selling points is essential. Business owners need to analyse the strengths of the food they sell, to better communicate the restaurant’s identity to customers. Selling points can be divided into three categories:

1. Selling taste

Restaurant owners must be able to answer the following questions: What taste was the restaurant famous for before the Covid-19 crisis? Which are the flagship dishes that are famous and memorable for customers?

2. Selling speed

Restaurants famous for their speed always prepare some food ahead, such as grilled pork and fried chicken. When customers order, they are ready to cook the food a little more and then pack it for immediate delivery. This is a strong point for customers who want fast food or are in a hurry. It’s even better yet if you can specify the delivery time in minutes.

3. Selling convenience

Some customers want to eat late at night when most restaurants are closed. Restaurants that can open during this period when choices are limited will stand out to customers. In addition, you may add other conveniences, such as free drinks or offering discounted drinks with food purchases. Offering value meals, or family sets also adds charm and ease of ordering.

Moreover, some stores also increase sales with fun activities to engage customers, such as ice cream shops that invite customers to add their own choice of toppings or shabu-shabu restaurants that offer to sell electric hotpots with the food.