Ajinomoto debuts campaign “Ajinomoto, the Umami helper” to support food vendors through COVID-19 crisis

Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd. supported all restaurants, especially SMEs, by creating the campaign “Ajinomoto, the Umami helper” via LINE OA as a community for food vendors to register.

Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd. supported all restaurants, especially SMEs, by creating the campaign “Ajinomoto, the Umami helper” via LINE OA as a community for food vendors to register. This community provides many secret menu recipes and professional business management techniques that food vendors can take and adapt to their own restaurant, including entertaining activities for vendors to join and get rewards. In addition, the registered vendors will get promoted by Facebook: อายิโนะโมะโต๊ะ ผู้ช่วยร้านอร่อย as another way to get more customers.

Ajinomoto would like to encourage all food vendors who got affected from COVID-19 to get pass this crisis together. This is one of the Ajinomoto Group’s intentions to create various kinds of product in order to serve customers’ and food vendors’ need as creating “Eat Well Live Well society” in accordance with our Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value policy (ASV).

The campaign has received great attention and participation from a lot of food vendors. Therefore, Ajinomoto decided to continue this campaign in Phase 2. For food vendors who are interested can register in Line OA (Lind ID: @AjinomotoTH) to get a chance to Free Promotion in total value 5,000 Baht through Facebook อายิโนะโมะโต๊ะ ผู้ช่วยร้านอร่อย that will help promote within 5 KM. distance from your restaurant, together with other big rewards.

Published : August 09, 2021

