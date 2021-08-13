China partly shuts worlds third-busiest port, risking trade

The fear is that this new disruption will further strain shipping and supplies of goods, dampening growth and driving up prices. An extended shuttering at Ningbo could be especially painful for the world economy because seaborne trade usually rises toward the end of the year as companies ship Christmas and holiday products.

"There may be far-reaching downstream consequences going into Black Friday and holiday shopping seasons" and the next 24 hours will determine whether there is a large outbreak or not, said Josh Brazil, vice president of marketing at project44, a supply-chain intelligence firm. "One of the few givens in 2021 is endemic delays, and the fact that conditions can change almost overnight."

In addition to the closed terminal, containers for shipment through the other terminals in the port will likely slow. The port will now only accept containers within two days of a ship's estimated arrival time, according to a statement from shipping and logistics firm CMA CGM.

The biggest exports through Ningbo in the first half of this year were electronic goods, textiles and low and high-end manufactured goods, according to the city's Customs Bureau. Top imports included crude oil, electronics, raw chemicals and agricultural products.

Speaking about the outbreak, Hugo De Stoop, CEO of oil shipper Euronav said "there will be an impact on China's oil demand, but the length of the impact is unclear."