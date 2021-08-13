Central Pattana launches ‘Central Kitchen’ reinforcing its position as the best food destination

• Convenient and clean with everything in one place reaching by direct call or branch official LINE service – visit https://www.centralplaza.co.th/CentralKitchen/ to browse from over 2,000 delicious dishes.

• Simply chat online or call us to order and pick-up at Drive Thru point, or if you visit our supermarket, stop by at the Central Kitchen counter to order and pick up on your way out.

• Enhanced ‘Central Hygiene & Safety x 2’ measures with strict supervision and control over the pick-up/delivery service points to help facilitate restaurants and ensure customer confidence in our highest standard of hygiene and convenience, with the full cooperation of shops, restaurants and staffs.

Bangkok – Central Pattana Plc has launched its latest service ‘Central Kitchen’ to serve deliciousness from Central at your doorstep with the concept of ‘Convenient and clean with everything in one place’. Enjoy more than 2,000 delicious dishes from the world’s famous restaurants, including Michelin-starred restaurants as well as those listed in the Michelin Guide in addition to other exclusive restaurants. All delicious dishes will be served at home without the wait in a queue. This reinforces Central as the best food destination, where customers can make their order from home or stop by at Central Kitchen service counter when visit the supermarkets at 21 Central shopping centers in Bangkok and its perimeters, Chonburi, Rayong, Korat and Hat Yai. Enjoying the delicious dishes from today onwards by simply adding the LINE Official Account (OA) or call your local branch of Central shopping center directly. Visit https://www.centralplaza.co.th/CentralKitchen/