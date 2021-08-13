Central Pattana launches ‘Central Kitchen’ reinforcing its position as the best food destination

• Convenient and clean with everything in one place reaching by direct call or branch official LINE service – visit https://www.centralplaza.co.th/CentralKitchen/ to browse from over 2,000 delicious dishes.
• Simply chat online or call us to order and pick-up at Drive Thru point, or if you visit our supermarket, stop by at the Central Kitchen counter to order and pick up on your way out.
• Enhanced ‘Central Hygiene & Safety x 2’ measures with strict supervision and control over the pick-up/delivery service points to help facilitate restaurants and ensure customer confidence in our highest standard of hygiene and convenience, with the full cooperation of shops, restaurants and staffs.
Bangkok – Central Pattana Plc has launched its latest service ‘Central Kitchen’ to serve deliciousness from Central at your doorstep with the concept of ‘Convenient and clean with everything in one place’. Enjoy more than 2,000 delicious dishes from the world’s famous restaurants, including Michelin-starred restaurants as well as those listed in the Michelin Guide in addition to other exclusive restaurants. All delicious dishes will be served at home without the wait in a queue. This reinforces Central as the best food destination, where customers can make their order from home or stop by at Central Kitchen service counter when visit the supermarkets at 21 Central shopping centers in Bangkok and its perimeters, Chonburi, Rayong, Korat and Hat Yai. Enjoying the delicious dishes from today onwards by simply adding the LINE Official Account (OA) or call your local branch of Central shopping center directly. Visit https://www.centralplaza.co.th/CentralKitchen/
Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Central Pattana Plc. said: “Central Pattana constantly develops new services to support tenants and restaurant operators as well as to ensure customer convenience. Our latest service, Central Kitchen, is a service center that offers convenience for customers – whether they want to make a direct call or order through the LINE OA of their local branch. Simply click on your favorite dishes and wait for your delivery; The restaurants can help finding the riders. Alternatively, when you visit our supermarkets, you can stop by and place the order at Central Kitchen counter and once you finished the shopping, your food will be ready for pick-up through our touchless experience,” Dr. Nattakit said.
Central is the best food destination, where over 2,000 delicious dishes from popular restaurants are ready to be served without queuing. We gather popular restaurants ranging from street food, shabu, barbeque-grilled, bubble tea to exclusive restaurants with a single branch in Thailand in addition to world-famous restaurants awarded a Michelin star and listed in the Michelin Guide.
There are a total of 2,000 dishes from 1,000 restaurants participating that you can place order and wait to be served at home without queuing. For example; Kam's Roast with its legendary roasted meats that have been awarded the Michelin star for seven consecutive years; Thailand’s first branch of Song Fa with its Bak Kut The, listed in Michelin Guide Singapore; Din Tai Fung, the Taiwanese dim sum restaurants that have been awarded the Michelin star and top 10 world’s best restaurants; TP Tea: the world’s first bubble tea; The Coffee Academics: house brand coffee from Hong Kong – one of the world’s best coffee shops; %Arabica: Kyoto’s famous coffee shop as well as special menus from popular restaurants in our shopping centers such as Haidilao and its popular Mala Hot Pot; Sushiro: Japan's no. 1 conveyor-belt sushi chain; La Meow with its famous Mala originally from Hunan; Seoga & Cook; Laem Charoen Seafood; Sushi Den, Sizzler, Spaghetti Factory, Ootoya, Mo-Mo-Paradise, Sushi Hiro, Pepper Lunch, Subway, Chuan Kitchen, Jones’ Salad, Kum Poon, Laos-Yuan, Pleun Pung, Tum Tum, Manee Mana, Katsuya.
Many scrumptious dessert shops that you must try such as Peak Chocolate, S&P, Mx cakes & bakery, Paul Bakery, Eric Kayser, Haagen-Dazs, Cheevit Cheeva, Swensen’s, Cold Stone, Krispy Kreme, Koomi, Kyo Roll En, Olino, Toku Dessert, Mom & Sis, Kyo Roll En, Baimiang.
Refreshen your day with the drinks from famous bubble tea shops and cafes such as Host x Amber, GaGa, Louisa Coffee, Koi Thé and many more delicious dishes from Food Park.
Convenient and clean with everything in one place
• When you visit any of our shopping centers, drop by to make an order before entering the supermarket and by the time you finish shopping, your food will be ready for pickup. Ready-meal boxes are also available for you to take home.
• Via online chat or call to order: Restaurants will facilitate to call the rider or you can manage self-pickup at the Drive Thru spot.
Ensuring the highest standards of ‘Central Hygiene & Safety x 2’
All services, staffs, common areas and restaurants are managed under the strict supervision. The measures include entrances and exits are clearly arranged; strict screening points for staffs before starting their shifts; strictly apply 100% social distancing; tracking staffs’ timelines; apply the double protection (two masks or a mask and a face shield) for staffs; implement cleaning and disinfecting with alcohol in every process in addition to a daily big cleaning. For delivery service, all riders must pass the screening and self-assessment through 'Thai Stop Covid'; use alcohol gel to disinfect their hands and gloves before and after pick-up; arrange proper waiting area to ensure social distancing; refrain from gathering and talking while waiting. All are to ensure customer confidence in our services.
All dishes are ready to be served at your doorstep from 21 branches of Central shopping centers across the country including centralwOrld, Central Bangna, Pinklao, Ladprao, Mahachai, Grand Rama 9, Rama 3, Rama 2, Westgate, Chaengwattana, Rattanathibet, Ramindra, Salaya, Rayong, Chonburi, Korat, Central Marina, Pattaya Beach, East Ville, Hatyai and Central Village.
For more information : https://www.centralplaza.co.th/CentralKitchen/
Published : August 13, 2021
