Monday, August 16, 2021

business

Thai Vietjet to open new and resume four Domestic Cross-regional Routes from just THB0

The new services Phuket (HKT) – Chiang Mai (CNX) and Phuket – Udon Thani will commence from September 15, 2021 and October 1, 2021

Reinforcing ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model, Thai Vietjet announced new and resumption of cross-regional services connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani, plus Hat Yai to Chiang Rai, offering additional convenience and valued choices to all passengers and further extending its success as the Fastest Growing Low-cost Carrier of the Year 2020 (by Global Business Outlook Magazine, London).

 

The new services Phuket (HKT) – Chiang Mai (CNX) and Phuket – Udon Thani will commence from September 15, 2021 and October 1, 2021, respectively. While Phuket – Chiang Rai (CEI) and Hat Yai (HDY) – Chiang Rai (CEI) services are scheduled to resume on October 1, 2021.

Flight No.

Sector

Departure time

Arrival time

Day of Operations

VZ415

Phuket – Chiang Mai

09:50

11:55

Friday/Sunday

VZ414

Chiang Mai - Phuket

12:50

14:30

Friday/Sunday

VZ400

Phuket – Chiang Rai

08:15

10:20

Friday/Sunday

VZ401

Chiang Rai - Phuket

10:50

12:55

Friday/Sunday

VZ408

Hat Yai - Chiang Rai

08:55

11:05

Friday/Sunday

VZ409

Chiang Rai - Hat Yai

11:35

13:50

Friday/Sunday

VZ453

Phuket - Udon Thani

15:10

17:00

Friday/Sunday

VZ452

Udon Thani - Phuket

17:30

19:25

Friday/Sunday

In celebration of the new services, the airline launched exclusive promotion, offering special fares starting from just 0THB (not inclusive of taxes, fees, and add-on services) to fly on the airline’s entire domestic flight network. The special fares are available for booking from August 16 - 20, 2021, with travel period between September 15 – December 31, 2021 (terms and conditions applied) at www.vietjetair.com.

The promotional tickets are available on www.vietjetair.com, applied to Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights from Phuket to Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Udon Thani, also direct flights from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai. The tickets are also available on all other distribution channels including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be easily made with international debit and credit cards.

Currently, the airline still maintains its cargo flights operation and international semi-commercial flights as usual. Thai Vietjet is committed to providing the highest level of safety and has made continued efforts to provide all possible contact channels and policies to best support its passengers during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Published : August 16, 2021

