Thai Vietjet to open new and resume four Domestic Cross-regional Routes from just THB0

Flight No. Sector Departure time Arrival time Day of Operations VZ415 Phuket – Chiang Mai 09:50 11:55 Friday/Sunday VZ414 Chiang Mai - Phuket 12:50 14:30 Friday/Sunday VZ400 Phuket – Chiang Rai 08:15 10:20 Friday/Sunday VZ401 Chiang Rai - Phuket 10:50 12:55 Friday/Sunday VZ408 Hat Yai - Chiang Rai 08:55 11:05 Friday/Sunday VZ409 Chiang Rai - Hat Yai 11:35 13:50 Friday/Sunday VZ453 Phuket - Udon Thani 15:10 17:00 Friday/Sunday VZ452 Udon Thani - Phuket 17:30 19:25 Friday/Sunday

In celebration of the new services, the airline launched exclusive promotion, offering special fares starting from just 0THB (not inclusive of taxes, fees, and add-on services) to fly on the airline’s entire domestic flight network. The special fares are available for booking from August 16 - 20, 2021, with travel period between September 15 – December 31, 2021 (terms and conditions applied) at www.vietjetair.com.

The promotional tickets are available on www.vietjetair.com, applied to Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights from Phuket to Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Udon Thani, also direct flights from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai. The tickets are also available on all other distribution channels including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be easily made with international debit and credit cards.

Currently, the airline still maintains its cargo flights operation and international semi-commercial flights as usual. Thai Vietjet is committed to providing the highest level of safety and has made continued efforts to provide all possible contact channels and policies to best support its passengers during the current COVID-19 outbreak.