Wednesday, August 18, 2021

business

Baht likely to weaken amid Covid-19 crisis, rising dollar: market strategist

The baht opened at 33.36 to the US dollar on Wednesday, weakening from Tuesday’s closing rate of 33.27.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.25 and 33.40 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

He said the baht was likely to fluctuate and weaken due to the Covid-19 crisis and the rising dollar.

He expected the US currency to receive support in the short term from demand for safe-haven assets due to the Covid-19 situation worldwide. But this would happen only if the situation in the US worsens.

A factor that could affect support for the dollar is the Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce quantitative easing this year, Poon pointed out.

Poon said the baht’s resistance level would be 33.50 to the dollar, as exporters continued to sell the US currency.

If the situation in Thailand gets worse, along with the strengthening of the dollar, the baht could weaken past this resistance level, Poon added.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

China okays longan shipments from 56 exporters

Published : August 18, 2021

Rise in Covid-19 cases, anti-govt protests to pressure SET Index

Published : August 18, 2021

Gold price dips in opening trade

Published : August 18, 2021

After a year without rowdy tourists, European cities want to keep it that way

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

Mae Sot hospital employs ‘village headmen’ to help deal with Covid-19 caseload

Published : August 18, 2021

TAT estimates 2021 tourist revenue at THB625 bn, most from domestic travel

Published : August 18, 2021

China okays longan shipments from 56 exporters

Published : August 18, 2021

Bangkok now struggling with surge in dengue patients

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.