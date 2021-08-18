Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Gold price dips in opening trade

The price of gold in Thailand dropped by THB150 in morning trade on Wednesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB28,100, while gold ornaments cost THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.


At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while gold ornaments cost THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.


The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,789 (THB59,323) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $2 to $1,788.80 per ounce amid pressure from appreciation of the US dollar and sales of the precious metal as a safe-haven asset after US industrial production numbers showed strong growth in July.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$50 to $16,600 (THB70,685) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Nation

