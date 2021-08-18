Gold price dips in opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price THB28,100, while gold ornaments cost THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.



At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while gold ornaments cost THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.



The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,789 (THB59,323) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $2 to $1,788.80 per ounce amid pressure from appreciation of the US dollar and sales of the precious metal as a safe-haven asset after US industrial production numbers showed strong growth in July.