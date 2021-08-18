Rise in Covid-19 cases, anti-govt protests to pressure SET Index

It recommended selective buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, Asian, EPG and NER, which benefit from a weakening baht.

▪︎ PSL and TTA, which would benefit from a rise in the freight rate.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, Advanc, Intuch, BGrim, GPSC and CKP, which are able to escape the impact from market volatility.

The SET Index closed at 1,544.22 on Tuesday, up 12.98 points or 0.85 per cent. Transactions totalled THB83.14 billion with an index high of 1,545.95 and a low of 1,533.32.