Arapat Sangkharat unveils investment vision for Thailand

In a recent interview with Krungthep Turakij, Arapat revealed his views on the securities business, including the operational plans and goals of Maybank Kim Eng over the next 5 years (2021-2025).

He said the company has set long-term goals to democratise investment by helping more Thais to access investment as a wealth management tool for financial stability. Previously, such services in Thailand were limited to wealthy customers, while in other countries investment diversification is accessible to all investors. Maybank Kim Eng also wants the new generation to pay attention to investment and be given easier access to investment options.

Arapat said this was not possible in the past because securities companies had cost limitations. But today's technology has cut the cost of reaching customers via digital channels. The company is now investing in a new customer service system supported by Maybank Group, one of the largest banks in Asean.

In addition to using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse individual customer risks, said Arapat, the challenge is how to leverage the data to create investment portfolios and returns that meet the goals of each client. These include the design of investment plans suited to each customer's life goals (Goal-based Investing), such as investment in education, for retirement or for emergency expenses.

However, he admitted that gearing up to meet the goals of the 5-year plan may take time. However, initial progress is expected in 2022, as the company deems it necessary to make investments easier for all customers and reach new generations who are interested in investing. The company considers this goal to be part of its social responsibility, in line with Maybank Group goals on ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues. The company is focused on building the organisation as an “ESG Investment House”. Among the many steps it is taking to meet this aim are focusing on writing research recommendations for the listed companies that promote ESG, not underwriting shares in companies in environmental destruction, educating investors and student groups, and developing the company as a Zero-Waste Organisation.