Friday, August 20, 2021

business

Stocks fluctuate in volatile session; dollar gains

Stocks resumed gains in a volatile session ahead of Fridays options expiration. Treasuries and the dollar rose. Commodities sank.

The S&P 500 rose, with technology and defensive industries such as consumer staples and utilities climbing. The Cboe Volatility Index was on track for its biggest weekly surge since January. An earlier equity slide was driven by anxiety over the withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus, the virus spread and global supply chains. Metals prices slumped as part of a selloff that extended to agriculture, oil and natural gas.

Investors are bracing for the withdrawal of unprecedented liquidity as the developed world looks to mass vaccinations to keep the recovery on track. However, the persistent spread of coronavirus and slowing China growth raise questions about whether the global economy can absorb the winding down of stimulus. For Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, even when the Fed starts tapering, there's still going to be "a lot of money" in the market.

"Today might be finally the day when we're starting to buy the dip," said Bell. "But also, don't forget, it's summer and volumes are a lot lower. That adds more volatility to the marketplace."

Nvidia Corp., the largest U.S. chipmaker by market value, rallied after reporting a surge in earnings and giving predictions that exceeded even rosy Wall Street estimates. Robinhood Markets Inc. sank after warning cryptocurrency-driven trading that fueled quarterly revenue may quickly fade. Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. endured another day of selling after officials unleashed a fresh round of proposed regulations. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. each tumbled more than 6%.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. EDT

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1676

The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.3635

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.79 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasurys declined two basis points to 1.24%

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at -0.49%

Britain's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $64.02 a barrel

Gold futures were little changed

Published : August 20, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg · Rita Nazareth, Vildana Hajric

Related News

Krungthai Research cuts Thai GDP forecast to 0.5%

Published : August 19, 2021

PTTEP donates Robots to End-to-End field hospital in the fight against COVID-19

Published : August 19, 2021

Thai GDP to shrink 1.1% this year if virus crisis worsens: CIMBT

Published : August 19, 2021

SET down as Thai protests, outbreak spook foreign investors

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

Police dog skill contest held ahead of Chinas 14th National Games

Published : August 19, 2021

AI canteen put into service in Shanghai residential community

Published : August 19, 2021

Croatia marks connection of long-awaited Peljesac Bridge

Published : August 19, 2021

Car-shaped jet skis attract tourists in Egypts Mediterranean resort

Published : August 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.