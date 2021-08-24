Tuesday, August 24, 2021

business

Banks never told to slash debts, says central bank

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) announced on Monday that it had not instructed commercial banks and financial institutions to slash the amount owed by debtors, but to instead restructure debts.

BOT issued the statement after the Thai Bankers Association (TBA) voiced concerns over a circular issued by the central bank asking commercial banks and financial institutions to help debtors.

Suwannee Jesadasak, BOT’s senior director, said the restructuring of debts depends on the agreement between creditors and debtors, so they cannot instruct commercial banks and financial institutions to cut debts.

She added that TBA may have misunderstood after BOT’s announcement was reported by media last week but added that the central bank has discussed the issue with TBA.

“We are not calling on commercial banks and financial institutions to trim debts, but instead are asking them to use financial tools to help debtors facing difficulties,” she said.

Suwannee Jesadasak, BOT’s senior director

She said banks can help debtors by reducing instalments, changing loan terms, granting additional loans or relieving their debt burden.

Published : August 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Gold advances in opening trade

Published : August 24, 2021

SET up on hopeful Covid situation but index won’t be in for a smooth ride

Published : August 24, 2021

Baht likely to fluctuate until Covid situation becomes lucid: market strategist

Published : August 24, 2021

U.S. stocks rise amid recovery bets, FDA approval

Published : August 24, 2021

Latest News

Deadline for Thai ID applications extended to Dec 31

Published : August 24, 2021

226 deaths, 17,165 new cases as Thailand’s infection rate dips slightly

Published : August 24, 2021

Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine a key milestone, Biden says

Published : August 24, 2021

Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine wins landmark U.S. approval

Published : August 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.