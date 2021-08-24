Banks never told to slash debts, says central bank

BOT issued the statement after the Thai Bankers Association (TBA) voiced concerns over a circular issued by the central bank asking commercial banks and financial institutions to help debtors.

Suwannee Jesadasak, BOT’s senior director, said the restructuring of debts depends on the agreement between creditors and debtors, so they cannot instruct commercial banks and financial institutions to cut debts.

She added that TBA may have misunderstood after BOT’s announcement was reported by media last week but added that the central bank has discussed the issue with TBA.

“We are not calling on commercial banks and financial institutions to trim debts, but instead are asking them to use financial tools to help debtors facing difficulties,” she said.