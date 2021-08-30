With more funds inflows expected, SET continues to fly high

The SET Index closed at 1,611.20 on Friday, up 9.29 points or 0.58 per cent. Transactions totalled THB95.44 billion with an index high of 1,615.22 and a low of 1,600.00 as the Thai stock market rose for the sixth day in succession.

Krungsri Securities expected the index on Monday to rise to between 1,620 and 1,625 on hopes of funds inflows after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was not in a hurry to raise the interest rate.

Krungsri Securities added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the government's move to ease lockdown measures as domestic infections are declining.

"However, investors should beware of mass sell-offs of shares due to ongoing domestic political issues, as well as mass sell-offs of shares that were affected by the news of floods at Bangpoo Industrial Estate [in Samut Prakan province]," Krungsri Securities said.