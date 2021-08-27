SET rises for 6th straight day as Covid controls eased

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Friday would fall to between 1,590 and 1,595 points despite the government’s move to ease Covid-19 restrictions amid declining domestic infections.
It predicted the index would be under pressure from mass sell-offs of stocks following the US Federal Reserve's signal it would taper quantitative easing before the end of this year.
"Meanwhile, ongoing political issues would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities added, referring to anti-government protests.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, INTUCH, EA, CPALL, PTT, PSL, GUNKUL, KCE, ADVANC and BBL.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,641.14, down 101.15 points or 0.36 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,522.16, up 20.49 points or 0.59 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,436.90, up 21.44 points or 0.15 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,407.89, down 7.80 points or 0.031 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,133.90, up 5.37 points or 0.17 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,209.93, up 142.97 points or 0.84 per cent.
Published : August 27, 2021
