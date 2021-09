Logistics expo generates over THB1.2 billion for Thai private sector

Held from August 25-27, the TILOG Virtual Exhibition 2021 saw 81 Thai companies do business with 40 foreign corporates. The online event also attracted over 24,000 visitors, according to the ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

A highlight of the exhibition were talks between Japan’s Naha Port and Thai logistics providers. The DITP said Naha Port officials had held discussions about import and export businesses between the two countries.

The department also held a symposium on digital logistics, which attracted over 1,600 attendees.

Those interested in the event can visit www.tilog-ve.com for logistics information and recorded talks until September 27.