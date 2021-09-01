Maybank Kim Eng Thailand appoints Arapat Sangkharat as Chief Executive Officer

Ami Moris, Chief Executive Officer, Maybank Kim Eng Group commented: “Our operations in Thailand has a long and solid history of excellence that has contributed to Maybank Kim Eng Group being named Southeast Asia’s Best Broker eight years in a row. Arapat’s experience in strategy and transformation will propel Maybank Kim Eng Thailand into a new era of growth and innovation to cater to our increasingly savvy clients.”

Arapat Sangkharat, Chief Executive Officer, Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Plc. said: “I am honoured to be given this opportunity to lead Maybank Kim Eng Thailand to achieve our ambition of becoming the top-of-mind investment management company and investment bank of choice in Thailand. I look forward to working with our very capable team to build upon our strong franchise in Thailand and continue to deliver value to our clients and shareholders.”

Arapat has more than 24 years’ experience in financial services and management consulting in Asia and the United States. An executional strategist with expertise in business strategy, digital transformation, merger & integration and execution of innovation blueprints, he worked with more than 20 financial services institutions including Siam Commercial Bank, Bank of NY Mellon, American Express and Citigroup over the span of his career with Deloitte and PwC.

He holds a Master of Business Administration in Financial Investments from the University of Southern California.