Gold glitters in opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments cost THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.



At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,650 per baht weight and selling price THB27,750, while gold ornaments cost THB27,151.56 and THB28,250, respectively.



The spot gold price on Thursday morning was moving around US$1,814 (THB58,854) per ounce after Comex gold dropped by $2.10 to $1,816 per ounce at close on Wednesday. The price moved in a narrow range throughout the day due to a slowdown in trading before the US reveals employment data on Friday.