Monday, September 13, 2021

Gold glitters in opening trade

The price of gold rose by THB100 in morning trade on Thursday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments cost THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.


At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,650 per baht weight and selling price THB27,750, while gold ornaments cost THB27,151.56 and THB28,250, respectively.


The spot gold price on Thursday morning was moving around US$1,814 (THB58,854) per ounce after Comex gold dropped by $2.10 to $1,816 per ounce at close on Wednesday. The price moved in a narrow range throughout the day due to a slowdown in trading before the US reveals employment data on Friday.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile rose by HK$40 to $16,840 (THB70,254) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : September 02, 2021

