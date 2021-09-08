Apple to hold Sept. 14 event for new iPhone line, other devices

The presentation, which features the tag line "California streaming," will take place at 10 a.m. Pacific time next Tuesday. Like all of Apple's launches since 2020, the event will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has been readying four new iPhones, as well as Apple Watches with larger screens, Bloomberg has reported. Apple has also been working on revamped entry-level AirPods earbuds and new MacBook Pros. Apple typically holds multiple launches in the fall, so not every new device for 2021 may appear next week. Last year, it held three events across two months.

The fall product season is critical for Apple, with analysts estimating that the company will generate $120 billion in revenue during the holiday quarter. That would be an all-time record.