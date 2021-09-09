Gatess firm buys part of Saudi princes Four Seasons Stake

Four Seasons shareholders took the company private in 2007, when it managed 74 hotels, with Gates and Alwaleed leading the deal. The new owners expanded the company's footprint to more markets in a bid to capitalize on what was then a booming market for luxury travel.

The chain now manages 121 hotels and resorts, and 46 residential properties, and has more than 50 projects under development, according to the statement. Its landmark Kingdom Tower in Riyadh is among the two dozen hotels it owns across the Middle East and Africa. That property is popular among the consultants and bankers who commute from nearby Dubai and have helped transform Saudi Arabia's economy.

It has also expanded efforts to attach its brand to luxury homes, as real estate developers realized that affluent buyers would pay more to live in a condominium or residential community associated with the hotel brand.

Kingdom Holding, which will retain 23.75% of the hotel chain, plans to use proceeds from the transaction for investments and to repay debt. Four Seasons Chairman Isadore Sharp, who founded the company in 1960, will keep his 5% stake. The deal is expected to be completed in January.

Alwaleed has made a series of deals since he reached a "confirmed understanding" to secure his release from detention in 2018. Shortly after, he invested about $270 million in music streaming service Deezer. In February, he sold a stake in his Rotana Music label to Warner Music Group Corp.