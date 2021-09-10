Alibaba sex crime suspect release shows China #MeToo woes

Police had launched an investigation into the man, whose surname is Wang, on allegations of "forcible indecency" -- a broad category that encompasses sexual assault and stops short of rape. But ultimately they said they couldn't prove that his behavior following an alcohol-fueled dinner with clients amounted to a criminal offense. Wang was released after the maximum 15 days of detention on the lesser charge of "indecency."

What's more, the female employee will likely face a difficult time seeking recourse in civil courts. China's system provides much stronger protection for the defendant than the U.S., for example, where the more likely version of events usually wins the day.

Some Chinese legal scholars have said the courts need 85% certainty the incident occurred, a standard that typically involves providing evidence like a video recording or screenshot, according to Darius Longarino, a senior fellow at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center who has worked extensively on China's sexual harassment civil legal framework.

"Overall, Chinese courts tend to give little weight to testimony in general, which creates problems for survivors whose cases depend solely on testimony," said Longarino, who added that companies also have a role to play.

"The Alibaba case shows that companies need to institutionalize their anti-sexual-harassment measures and not leave it up to individual managers, making ad hoc decisions without a guiding policy," he added. "MeToo incidents in China will keep happening without a larger change in workplace cultures."