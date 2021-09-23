Thailand seeks FTA with Eurasian Union

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit will chair the second round of trade talks with the commission by video link on Monday (September 27).

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) covers Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan – an economy of more than 180 million people and a GDP of over US$1.9 trillion.

It also boasts rich natural energy sources of oil, gas, coal and other minerals.

The EAEU already has an FTA with two Asean member countries, Vietnam and Singapore.

Trade between Thailand and the EAEU in the first seven months of 2012 (January-July) totalled $1,831.31 million, up 25 per cent from the same period last year.