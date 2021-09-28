Gold up in Thai market despite pressure from strengthening dollar

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price of THB27,900, while gold ornaments cost THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments cost THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.

Spot gold price on Tuesday morning was moving at around US$1,754 (THB58,985) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday rose slightly by 30 cents to $1,752 per ounce. However, the gold market was under pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar and the rise in US government bond yields.