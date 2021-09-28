Tue, September 28, 2021

Gold up in Thai market despite pressure from strengthening dollar

The price of gold rose by THB100 in morning trade on Tuesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.28am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price of THB27,900, while gold ornaments cost THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments cost THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.

Spot gold price on Tuesday morning was moving at around US$1,754 (THB58,985) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday rose slightly by 30 cents to $1,752 per ounce. However, the gold market was under pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar and the rise in US government bond yields.

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$20 to $16,240 (THB70,206) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : September 28, 2021

