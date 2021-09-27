Tue, September 28, 2021

business

SET Index dives as floods hit Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,620.02 on Monday, down 11.13 points or 0.68 per cent. Transactions totalled 135.31 billion baht with an index high of 1,639.97 and a low of 1,616.60.

The index fell after rising by 0.71 per cent on the previous day of trading (Thursday). Analysts blamed uncertainty over floods that have hit 26 provinces in Thailand.

 

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BBL, SCB, PTT, TRUE, PTTEP, XPG, JMART, PTTGC and KCE.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,240.06, down 8.75 points or 0.029 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,582.83, down 30.24 points or 0.84 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,344.29, down 13.56 points or 0.094 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,208.78, up 16.62 points or 0.069 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,133.64, up 8.40 points or 0.27 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,313.77, up 53.58 points or 0.31 per cent.

Published : September 27, 2021

