SET Index dives as floods hit Thailand

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,240.06, down 8.75 points or 0.029 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,582.83, down 30.24 points or 0.84 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,344.29, down 13.56 points or 0.094 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,208.78, up 16.62 points or 0.069 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,133.64, up 8.40 points or 0.27 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,313.77, up 53.58 points or 0.31 per cent.