Tue, September 28, 2021

SET maintains upward momentum

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 3.54 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 1,634.69 on Monday morning.

The volume of total transactions was THB10.20 billion with an index high of 1,639.97 and a low of 1,634.09 in opening trade.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were KBANK, SCB, PTTEP, BBL, DTAC, TRUE, PTT, TIDLOR, ADVANC and MENA.

The SET Index closed at 1,631.15 on Thursday, up 11.56 points or 0.71 per cent. Transactions totalled 140.53 billion baht with an index high of 1,637.65 and a low of 1,623.00.

The index on Friday was closed for Mahidol Day.

