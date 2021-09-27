Tue, September 28, 2021

Gold price rises slightly in the morning trade

The price of gold rose by THB50 in morning trade on Monday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments cost THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.


At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,650 per baht weight and selling price THB27,750, while gold ornaments cost THB27,151.56 and THB28,250, respectively.

Published : September 27, 2021

