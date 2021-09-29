Gold rises slightly in opening trade

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments cost THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,738 (THB58,883) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $14.50 to $1,737.50 per ounce, hitting a seven-week low as it was pressured by the appreciation of the dollar and a rise in US government bond yields.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$50 to $16,110 (THB70,105) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.