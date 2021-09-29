Wed, September 29, 2021

business

Gold rises slightly in opening trade

The price of gold rose by THB50 in morning trade on Wednesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments cost THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

 

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments cost THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,738 (THB58,883) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $14.50 to $1,737.50 per ounce, hitting a seven-week low as it was pressured by the appreciation of the dollar and a rise in US government bond yields.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$50 to $16,110 (THB70,105) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : September 29, 2021

Related News

Thailand agrees to open new border point with Cambodia

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Thai stocks level off after 2-day fall

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Volvo and its electric dreams for Thailand

Published : Sep 29, 2021

SET faces pressure over Fed signals, TFEX move

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Latest News

CCSA to mull lifting curfew, more restrictions on Oct 11

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Thailand agrees to open new border point with Cambodia

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Students to start getting their jabs from Oct 4

Published : Sep 29, 2021

BTS suing City Hall for THB12bn Green Line debt

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.