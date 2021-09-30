Jitta Wealth launches new fund to optimize earnings on thematic investments

Thailand’s first official WealthTech startup, Jitta Wealth Asset Management (Jitta Wealth), is now offering the “Thematic Optimize” fund, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to manage investment portfolios.

Trawut Luangsomboon, Jitta Wealth’s chief executive officer, said thematic investment was popular among investors worldwide.

Thematic investors normally invest based on global megatrends, like fintech, cloud computing, AI and robotics, games and sports or clean energy. They also invest via exchange-traded funds (ETF) to spread their money across stocks related to each trend in the market.

In response to the popularity of thematic investing, Jitta Wealth launched a thematic private fund in 2020, which allowed investors to design their portfolio and theme of investment on their own.