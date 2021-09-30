Jitta Wealth launches new fund to optimize earnings on thematic investments

Thailand’s first official WealthTech startup, Jitta Wealth Asset Management (Jitta Wealth), is now offering the “Thematic Optimize” fund, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to manage investment portfolios.
Trawut Luangsomboon, Jitta Wealth’s chief executive officer, said thematic investment was popular among investors worldwide.
Thematic investors normally invest based on global megatrends, like fintech, cloud computing, AI and robotics, games and sports or clean energy. They also invest via exchange-traded funds (ETF) to spread their money across stocks related to each trend in the market.
In response to the popularity of thematic investing, Jitta Wealth launched a thematic private fund in 2020, which allowed investors to design their portfolio and theme of investment on their own.
In 2021, Jitta Wealth launched the Thematic Optimize private fund, which uses AI to analyze the growth of each megatrend in the market, covering more than 2,500 stocks.
Thematic Optimize can analyze returns and risks for each investment. Plus, the AI service can choose the four most interesting themes of the time and adjust investors’ portfolios automatically.
With the Thematic Optimize portfolio management technology, investors in Thailand will not miss out on global opportunities that will grow in the future and produce high returns.
“The fee for this service is only 0.5 per cent per year,” Trawut said, adding that “Jitta Wealth is committed to developing investment technology”.
Investments in the Thematic Optimize system start at 100,000 baht. Visit www.jittawealth.com/thematic/optimize for more information.
Published : September 30, 2021
