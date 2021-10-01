What Japans middle-of-the-road new leader means for markets

Kishida's win is not "the end of a catalyst, but the setup for several more positive drivers," wrote Mark Haefele, the chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management in a Sept. 30 note. "As general election campaigning kicks off, Kishida will likely focus on more specific spending pledges, revealing potential sector beneficiaries."

Longer term, Kishida will need to signal when Japan should shift its focus back to balancing the budget. Kishida has sounded hawkish on the government's debt in the past, even broaching the idea that another hike in the sales tax might eventually be needed to generate revenue, although he's said it wouldn't be this decade.

While investors might not be overly excited by a continuity administration, in an election year, stability might be a good thing. Japan's stocks lagged other markets for much of this year amid concern that the unpopularity of outgoing prime minister Yoshihide Suga might cause the LDP to lose seats in this autumn's general election.

Kishida's leadership should ensure a solid victory, said John Vail, the chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management Co.

"This should lead to hopes for the cabinet's longevity, which consumers, corporations and investors should view positively," Vail wrote in a note Wednesday.

Kishida, however, is not Abenomics 2.0. He's said Japan needs to narrow the wealth gap that widened under the market-friendly policies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, where wage gains lagged rising asset prices.

He has dangled the idea of a "new type of Japanese capitalism," favoring redistribution and wage increases, but has been vague on details of how he'll get it done.

Still, economists don't see Kishida pressuring the Bank of Japan to change tack anytime soon, as he's been vocal in his support of the bank's aggressive easing and its 2% inflation target.

One key decision Kishida faces is whether to replace long-serving finance minister Taro Aso, who's held the powerful post in the nearly nine years of the Abe and Suga administrations. Kishida said Wednesday he wanted his Cabinet to skew younger than Suga's did, while Aso turned 81 earlier this month.

Should he last longer than Suga, an equally big decision looms with Haruhiko Kuroda's term as BOJ governor set to expire in early 2023.