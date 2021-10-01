Leading businesses in Thailand join Global Compact-United Nations push for climate action

“GCNT calls on the private sector to commit to climate action through greater disclosure and corporate transparency. What we require now is a new generation of sustainability leaders, more market-based mechanisms to reduce emissions, and innovation driven by technology and new thinking,” said Supachai.

In her opening remarks, Gita Sabharwal, UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand, welcomed leadership from the business community in the country to limit global warming and align with the ‘RaceToZero’ initiative, which represents a recommitment to science-based climate policy, and an unprecedented opportunity to unleash innovation and financing, create jobs and regenerate nature at a more sustainable pace and scale.

In the continuing recovery amid the pandemic, she explained, adopting pathways that are low-carbon dependent would be a crucial step in line with the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement, in addition to promoting sustainable investing. Recently in September, the UN in Thailand in partnership with the Ministry of Finance of Thailand and the Government Pension Fund engaged 43 investors and bankers with total asset size US$1.3 trillion who committed as business leaders to act responsibly in the face of the climate crisis, and to scale up financing in support of sustainability.

"This is an opportunity to shape the recovery and demonstrate to the region and beyond the role the private sector can play to move towards carbon neutrality in Thailand," she said. "The time is now to take action in a journey in which we can both learn and inspire each other."

Commending the importance of current collaborations, H.E. Mark Gooding British Ambassador to Thailand said: “COP26 must be the moment that every country, and every part of society, embraces their responsibility to protect our planet. Businesses are truly a vital component of all our goals for COP26 and can help achieve success through your own actions, working with peers and across your value chains and being positive advocates for climate action. We invite all businesses to join the Race to Zero, a UN-backed global campaign rallying non-state actors to take rigorous and immediate action to reduce emissions.”

He added that the British Embassy Bangkok will be proud to see Thai companies highlighted at COP26, where the world will meet to agree on more ambitious action to address climate change.

In just over a month, COP26 will take place, bringing together governments, climate experts and campaigners including from Thailand and international organizations, non-profit agencies and the business sector with the objective of mobilizing cooperation. Without accelerated effort to reduce fossil fuel emissions and deforestation, billions of people are at risk from the effects of climate change, and businesses should prepare to ensure compliance with an increasing number of environmental and climate change regulations globally.

During the event ‘Build Forward Better: Turning the Climate Crisis into Business Opportunities,’ GCNT also held a workshop to showcase the leadership of its private sector members including from Bangchak Corporation, CP All, Charoen Pokphand, PTTEP, Oklin Thailand, NR Instant Produce, Siam Cement Group, Pranda Jewelry, Thaioil Group, and Siam Makro, who described ways for companies to better integrate climate action goals into their internal policies.