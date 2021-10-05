B.Grimm - AltoTech won “The Best Performance ARI Tech Startup Award” from National Innovation Agency

Fabrice Goetschmann, President of B.Grimm Industrial Businesses, stated that, “B.Grimm is very pleased to partner with NIA and AltoTech in supporting AI and IoT technologies for Thailand. AltoTech’s innovation aligns perfectly with B.Grimm’s growth strategy centered on digital technology to optimize energy and reduce environmental impact, following B.Grimm’s corporate philosophy of ‘Doing business with compassion for the development of civilisation in harmony with nature’.

“B.Grimm’s industrial businesses are also offering energy-efficient and healthy living solutions comprising sustainable power generation, power optimization, energy-saving insulated facades, and highly-efficient air-conditioning and lighting systems. This is complemented by B.Grimm’s healthy indoor environment offering, which consists of a built-in pathogen removal system for PM2.5 and virus particles, a biometric access control system, and an IoT-based building management system. AI-enabled energy optimization platform from AltoTech is another step to continuously provide the latest technology in terms of energy-efficient and healthy living solutions,” he explained.

Warodom Khamphanchai, CEO of AltoTech, added, “In collaboration with B.Grimm, we had successfully installed smart sensors, IoT equipment, and an AI platform in the Garden Wing building, projected to save up to 28% of electricity per year. The tenants can also give their feedback to the AI platform through QR code system via smartphone, which allows AI to continuously learn to optimize energy, while maintaining the comfort level in the building. We presented the success of our project during NIA’s Demo Day and won The Best Performance ARI Tech Startup Award. We would like to thank B.Grimm and NIA for their strong and continuous support throughout this program.”

B.Grimm aims to develop new business ventures with digital innovation such as IoT in correspondence with the growing needs in the market. After this project, B.Grimm and AltoTech further have a collaborative project to develop AI and IoT solutions focusing on energy optimization and strategically expand across industries.

