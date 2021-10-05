SET rises for the second day over rising oil price

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,605 and 1,625 points despite rising oil price after the Opec+ panel recommended proceeding with gradual supply hikes.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from rising coal price and hopes over Thailand reopening after the domestic Covid-19 cases continued to decline.

"However, uncertainty over higher inflation that would trigger the US Federal Reserve to taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected would pressure the index's fund flow," Krungsri Securities said.