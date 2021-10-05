SET rises for the second day over rising oil price

The index rose for the second day running after rising by 0.58 per cent on Monday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,605 and 1,625 points despite rising oil price after the Opec+ panel recommended proceeding with gradual supply hikes.
It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from rising coal price and hopes over Thailand reopening after the domestic Covid-19 cases continued to decline.
"However, uncertainty over higher inflation that would trigger the US Federal Reserve to taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected would pressure the index's fund flow," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SVT, KBANK, AOT, TRUE, GULF, BANPU, GUNKUL, CPALL, PTTEP and PTT.
Related stories:
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,822.12, down 622.77 points or 2.19 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,104.15, up 67.78 points or 0.28 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,962.17, down 57.01 points or 1.89 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,460.75, up 52.40 points or 0.32 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite and Shenzhen SE Component Indices were closed for National Day.
Published : October 05, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021