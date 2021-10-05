Thu, October 14, 2021

business

SET rises for the second day over rising oil price

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,624.24 on Tuesday, up 9.76 points or 0.60 per cent. Transactions totalled 88.96 billion baht with an index high of 1,626.44 and a low of 1,611.42.

The index rose for the second day running after rising by 0.58 per cent on Monday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fluctuate between 1,605 and 1,625 points despite rising oil price after the Opec+ panel recommended proceeding with gradual supply hikes.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from rising coal price and hopes over Thailand reopening after the domestic Covid-19 cases continued to decline.

"However, uncertainty over higher inflation that would trigger the US Federal Reserve to taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected would pressure the index's fund flow," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SVT, KBANK, AOT, TRUE, GULF, BANPU, GUNKUL, CPALL, PTTEP and PTT.

Related stories:

Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,822.12, down 622.77 points or 2.19 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,104.15, up 67.78 points or 0.28 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,962.17, down 57.01 points or 1.89 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,460.75, up 52.40 points or 0.32 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite and Shenzhen SE Component Indices were closed for National Day.

Published : October 05, 2021

Related News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.