Thu, October 14, 2021

business

Cabinet okays six new special economic zones in EEC

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday has approved the establishment of six new special economic zones in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), said deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek.

“The move was proposed by EEC Policy Committee with an aim to utilize available areas in the EEC of 15,836 rai for industrial and trading purposes,” she said. “The project will cover the areas of 5,458 rai and use a budget of Bt300.77 billion over the period of ten years (2021-2030).”

The new special economic zones are:

  1. Rojana Laem Chabang Industrial Estate, Chonburi province (698 rai). It is expected to support modern automotive, smart electronic, aviation and logistics industries.
  2. Rojana Nong Yai Industrial Estate, Chonburi province (1,501 rai). It is expected to support modern automotive, smart electronic, aviation and logistics industries.
  3. Asia Clean Industrial Estate, Chonburi province (978 rai). It is expected to support modern automotive, smart electronic, agricultural and biotechnological industries.
  4. Egco Industrial Estate, Rayong province (421 rai). It is expected to support modern automotive, robotics, digital, aviation and logistics industries.
  5. WHA Industrial Estate, Rayong province (1,498 rai). It is expected to support modern automotive, robotics, aviation and logistics industries.
  6. Banchang Digital Innovation and High Technology Centre, Rayong province (519 rai).

The Cabinet also approved the motion to increase the areas of Thammasat University EECmd Centre, a special economic zone that serves as a medical hub in Chonburi province by 18 rai, bringing the total areas of the centre to 585 rai.
 

