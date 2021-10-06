Cabinet okays six new special economic zones in EEC

“The move was proposed by EEC Policy Committee with an aim to utilize available areas in the EEC of 15,836 rai for industrial and trading purposes,” she said. “The project will cover the areas of 5,458 rai and use a budget of Bt300.77 billion over the period of ten years (2021-2030).”
The new special economic zones are:
The Cabinet also approved the motion to increase the areas of Thammasat University EECmd Centre, a special economic zone that serves as a medical hub in Chonburi province by 18 rai, bringing the total areas of the centre to 585 rai.
Published : October 06, 2021
